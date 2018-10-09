Banana Pudding Cheesecake

Rating: Unrated

Classic banana pudding gets a creamy makeover.

By Rhonda Harms, Clearwater, Florida

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
11 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
Serves 10 to 12
Classic banana pudding gets a creamy, decadent makeover. Consider this Banana Pudding Cheesecake recipe our way of upping the ante on a classic Southern dessert. Cheesecake is always a crowd-pleaser at Southern affairs, and this version takes the velvety confection to new heights. An easy crust of vanilla wafers, chopped pecans, and butter gets your springform ready for smooth cheesecake filling. After topping with festive garnishes like vanilla wafers, sliced bananas, and homemade whipped cream, get ready to taste the heavenly mash-up you never knew you needed. Packed with all the flavor of traditional banana pudding, this new twist on cheesecake will take everyone by delicious surprise. This season, try your hand at this reader-favorite Banana Pudding Cheesecake.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together finely crushed vanilla wafers, pecans, and melted butter in a small bowl until well blended. Grease and flour a 9-inch springform pan and press mixture onto bottom of pan. Line the edge of the pan with vanilla wafers (about 17) with rounded sides against the pan to form a crust. Bake 10 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack (about 30 minutes).

  • Combine lemon juice and bananas in a small saucepan. Stir in brown sugar. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, 1 minute or until sugar has dissolved.

  • Using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese at medium speed for 3 minutes or until smooth. Gradually add granulated sugar, beating until blended. Add eggs, one at a time. Beat until yellow disappears after each addition. Beat in vanilla, and gently stir banana mixture into cream cheese mixture. Pour batter into crust.

  • Bake at 350°F for 45 to 55 minutes or until center is almost set. Remove cheesecake from oven; gently run a knife around edge of cheesecake to loosen. Sprinkle top of cheesecake with coarsely crushed wafers. Cool completely on a wire rack (about 1 hour). 

  • Cover and chill for 8 hours. Garnish with whipped cream, wafers, and sliced bananas before serving. 

