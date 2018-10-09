Banana Pudding Cheesecake
Classic banana pudding gets a creamy makeover.
Recipe Summary
Classic banana pudding gets a creamy, decadent makeover. Consider this Banana Pudding Cheesecake recipe our way of upping the ante on a classic Southern dessert. Cheesecake is always a crowd-pleaser at Southern affairs, and this version takes the velvety confection to new heights. An easy crust of vanilla wafers, chopped pecans, and butter gets your springform ready for smooth cheesecake filling. After topping with festive garnishes like vanilla wafers, sliced bananas, and homemade whipped cream, get ready to taste the heavenly mash-up you never knew you needed. Packed with all the flavor of traditional banana pudding, this new twist on cheesecake will take everyone by delicious surprise. This season, try your hand at this reader-favorite Banana Pudding Cheesecake.