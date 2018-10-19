Banana Pudding
Banana pudding doesn't ask for much. The beloved Southern dessert, like so many other classic Southern dishes, keeps things simple. Vanilla pudding, sliced bananas, and fluffy meringue or whipped cream-these are the pillars upon which banana pudding is built. But this homemade banana pudding recipe says "I know you have that vanilla pudding packet in the pantry, but why not try it from scratch this time?"Just a few extra ingredients and minutes of prep, and you've made banana pudding in its purest, most decadent form. Ripe for riffs, this banana pudding recipe is only the beginning. Once mastered, try your hand at some of our modern takes on the classic confection, such as the creamy Banana Pudding Cheesecake and the whimsical Banana Pudding Poke Cake.Pile the homemade pudding into a dressed-up trifle dish or individual ramekins, then add a few festive garnishes like vanilla wafers and sliced bananas, too. This banana pudding is ready to party.
Note: An 8-inch square baking dish may be substituted for glass dishes. Arrange 1 cup bananas on bottom of dish. Top with one-third pudding mixture and 16 vanilla wafers. Repeat layers twice, ending with pudding. Arrange remaining 16 wafers around inside edge of dish, gently pressing wafers into pudding. Spread meringue over pudding, sealing edges; bake 20 to 25 minutes; cool as directed.