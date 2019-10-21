Banana Nut Cake

There's no better way to welcome fall than with a marathon baking session, and this Banana Nut Cake is one of our all-time favorite fall treats. It channels all the flavors of the season—from ripe banana to buttery toasted pecan—to create a moist loaf that can be enjoyed at any time of day, from breakfast to afternoon snack-time to dessert. Pack a slice of this sweet cake in the kids' lunchboxes or wrap up the loaf and bring it on a fall weekend picnic. With only 15 minutes of active time, this easy, homemade Banana Nut Cake makes a great homemade gift for teachers, instructors, or anyone deserving of thanks—just multiply the recipe to whip up a whole batch of loaves at once. Wrap them up in wax paper and a ribbon for a thoughtful seasonal gift. This classic banana bread would also freeze nicely to save for the holiday season.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Emily Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Yield:
1 (9-in.) loaf
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat butter in a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, about 1 minute. Gradually add sugar, beating well. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add bananas; beat until smooth, about 1 minute.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl; add to butter mixture, beating on low speed until just moistened. Stir in pecans.

  • Pour batter into a greased and floured 9- x 5- x 3-inch loaf pan. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 55 minutes to 1 hour, 5 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Transfer cake to a wire rack; let cool completely, about 1 hour.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022