Banana Ice Cream

This creamy banana ice cream will remind you of classic banana pudding from your favorite barbecue joint.

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Stylist: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
3 hrs 25 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: 1 cup)
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

It's hard to beat a batch of homemade ice cream. This creamy, custard-based dessert will remind you of classic banana pudding from your favorite barbecue joint.

Our quick-and-easy Banana Ice Cream recipe calls for fewer than 10 ingredients, many of which you probably have on hand—and if not, they're all readily accessible at the grocery store.

The only challenging part of preparing this banana ice cream recipe will be having the patience to let the ice cream freeze before helping yourself to a sweet spoonful.

Make sure to use ripe (almost fully brown) bananas for maximum flavor.

Pro tip from the Test Kitchen: Heating up the half-and-half before combining it with the eggs makes all the difference. Slowly adding warm half-and-half to the beaten eggs helps bring the eggs closer to the temperature of the cream. This way, the eggs are less likely to curdle when they're added to the full mixture (a cooking method called tempering).

When the Banana Ice Cream is frozen, garnish servings with your favorite toppings.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a large bowl halfway with ice water; set aside. Heat half-and-half in a medium saucepan over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until a thermometer registers 175°F, about 5 minutes. Whisk in sugar and salt until dissolved. Place eggs in a medium bowl; gradually whisk in 1/4 cup of the half-and-half mixture. Pour egg mixture into remaining half-and-half mixture in saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally, until thermometer registers 160°F, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Holding the saucepan handle with 1 hand, submerge bottom of saucepan into bowl of ice water; stir constantly for 2 minutes. Pour cooled mixture in saucepan into a medium bowl. Stir in whipping cream, evaporated milk, and vanilla. Place plastic wrap directly on surface; chill at least 30 minutes or up to overnight (or 8 hours).

  • Add mashed bananas to chilled cream mixture; stir until smooth. Pour mixture into frozen freezer bowl of a 2 1/2- to 3-quart electric ice-cream maker, and proceed according to manufacturer's instructions. (Instructions and times may vary.) Transfer to an airtight freezer-safe container; freeze until firm, about 2 hours. Serve with desired toppings.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 06/20/2022