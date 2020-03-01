Banana Ice Cream
This creamy banana ice cream will remind you of classic banana pudding from your favorite barbecue joint.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
It's hard to beat a batch of homemade ice cream. This creamy, custard-based dessert will remind you of classic banana pudding from your favorite barbecue joint.
Our quick-and-easy Banana Ice Cream recipe calls for fewer than 10 ingredients, many of which you probably have on hand—and if not, they're all readily accessible at the grocery store.
The only challenging part of preparing this banana ice cream recipe will be having the patience to let the ice cream freeze before helping yourself to a sweet spoonful.
Make sure to use ripe (almost fully brown) bananas for maximum flavor.
Pro tip from the Test Kitchen: Heating up the half-and-half before combining it with the eggs makes all the difference. Slowly adding warm half-and-half to the beaten eggs helps bring the eggs closer to the temperature of the cream. This way, the eggs are less likely to curdle when they're added to the full mixture (a cooking method called tempering).
When the Banana Ice Cream is frozen, garnish servings with your favorite toppings.