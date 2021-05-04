Don't knock this perfect afternoon snack until you try it. Sometimes the best combinations are the ones that come from thinking outside the box. Banana Dogs are a fun, ballpark-themed twist on the classic peanut-butter-and-banana sandwich. Ballpark food brings a smile to just about anyone's face, but we have a feeling this faux-ballpark treat may just take the cake. With it's cute and clever design and low price tag, it's got every frankfurter we know beat. The protein-packed treat is made with peanut butter, honey, jelly, kiwi, chopped nuts, and, of course, bananas. We're not kidding when we say this sweet and savory treat really looks like a ballpark dog. With the red jelly on top in lieu of ketchup and the chopped kiwis for relish, it will have you tricked at first glance. Upon closer examination you'll see the illusion, and your eyes will be opened to a whole new way to enjoy a classic peanut butter sandwich. The key to this fun snack is to not be skimpy with the toppings. Since the base is just a plain banana, be generous when loading up the "dog" with your toppings. While this snack is much sweeter than your typical hot dog, it's still a great mid-day treat and works just as well as a dessert. Adults and kids alike will be impressed by this clever snack, which we're sure they'll think is just as tasty as it is cool. One of the best things about this recipe is that it's easy to assemble, so try and make an activity out of it, especially if you've got little ones around. Let kids dive in and assemble their own snacks, layering as many toppings as they desire. They'll love the independence it gives them, and will leave them feeling like chefs-to-be.