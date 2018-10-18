Banana Cream Pie Recipe

This sinfully sweet recipe combines two of our favorite Southern desserts: classic cream pie and banana pudding. Does it get any better? We think not. Of course, that is until you add the homemade vanilla wafer piecrust. Now we're talking. Banana Cream Pie is a decadent dessert fit for a celebratory occasion like a birthday party, holiday gathering, or church potluck. You won't be able to resist a second serving.Don't let the recipe time scare you away. It only calls for 22 minutes of hands-on time, which gives you extra time to relax before the big event. And, some recipes are worth a bit of additional effort. Complete with fresh bananas and crisp vanilla wafers, this sweet will leave you wanting more. You may prefer a graham cracker crust or cream cheese pastry, but it's good any way you slice it! Give this recipe a try, and let us know what you think.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Recipe Summary

total:
5 hrs 34 mins
hands-on:
22 mins
Yield:
8-10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • VANILLA WAFER PIECRUST

  • Preheat over to 350˚. Process cookies in a food processor 30 seconds to measure 1 ½ cups fine crumbs. Add sugar and salt; pulse 3 times. With processor running, pour butter through food chute; process until blended.

  • Press crumb mixture into a 9 ½ -inch deep-dish pie plate.

  • Bake at 350˚ for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from over to a wire rack, and cool completely (about 30 minutes).

  • BANANA CREAM PIE

  • Whisk together sugar and cornstarch in a heavy saucepan. Whisk together half-and-half eggs. Gradually whisk egg mixture into sugar mixture. Bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly. Boil 1 minute; remove from heat. Add butter, vanilla, and salt, stirring until butter melts. Place pan in ice water; whisk custard occasionally until cool.

  • Cut bananas into ¼-inch slices; arrange slices over bottom of cooled curst. Spoon custard over bananas. Place heavy-duty plastic wrap directly on warm custard (to prevent a film from forming); chill 4 hours or until set. (Filling with thicken as it chills.) Top with Whipped Cream.

  • Tip: Be sure to whip the cream until just stiff before topping the pie so that it will slice beautifully.

Source

The Southern Pie Book (2013; Time Inc. Books)

