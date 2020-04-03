Banana Chocolate Chip Bread Recipe

Originally published on Weelicious.comI have a habit of asking people what the first thing was that they ever cooked as a kid. You might be surprised (or not) by how often the answer is either chocolate chip cookies or banana bread. Where those two classics meet is the inspiration for today's recipe.While some people may look at the spotty bananas on their kitchen counter as being past their prime, I actually get excited because they're the perfect excuse for making banana bread. Personally, I can't even begin to tally the number of banana bread loaves I made when I was little. Part of the appeal to me, both back then and now, is that baking banana bread is easy, fun to do and most of all, delicious.I often make this recipe with Kenya and Chloe. They take turns mashing the bananas, measuring the dry and wet ingredients, dumping everything in the mixing bowls and of course, sneaking in as many bites of chocolate chips as they can -- while I lounge, read the paper and have my coffee (wait, I dreamt that last part -- that never happens!). Back to reality. The kids love watching me pour the batter they helped make into the loaf pan, but not as much as they enjoy sitting in front of the oven and watching intently as it bakes into a mound of chocolate banana goodness -- which tends to get eaten up faster then it took to make!Making different breads like Chocolate Zucchini Bread, Pumpkin Pear Bread or even classic Honey Wheat Bread is such a fun activity to do with your kids! Catherine McCord is the founder of Weelicious.com and One Potato and three time cookbook author

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Credit: Catherine McCord of Weelicious

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 15 mins
active:
5 mins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350º F.

  • Place butter and sugar in the bowl of a standing mixer and cream together for 3 minutes of until light and fluffy.

  • Add eggs one at a time then the bananas, milk and vanilla.

  • In a separate bowl whisk the flour, baking soda and salt.

  • Gradually add the dry ingredients to banana mixture followed by the chocolate chips and mix until just combined.

  • Pour the batter into a greased loaf pan and bake for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

  • Allow the bread to cool for 10 minutes and then remove to a cooling rack.

  • Cool and serve.

Chef's Notes

To freeze, wrap the bread and then place in a labeled zipper bag for up to 3 months.

