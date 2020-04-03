Originally published on Weelicious.comI have a habit of asking people what the first thing was that they ever cooked as a kid. You might be surprised (or not) by how often the answer is either chocolate chip cookies or banana bread. Where those two classics meet is the inspiration for today's recipe.While some people may look at the spotty bananas on their kitchen counter as being past their prime, I actually get excited because they're the perfect excuse for making banana bread. Personally, I can't even begin to tally the number of banana bread loaves I made when I was little. Part of the appeal to me, both back then and now, is that baking banana bread is easy, fun to do and most of all, delicious.I often make this recipe with Kenya and Chloe. They take turns mashing the bananas, measuring the dry and wet ingredients, dumping everything in the mixing bowls and of course, sneaking in as many bites of chocolate chips as they can -- while I lounge, read the paper and have my coffee (wait, I dreamt that last part -- that never happens!). Back to reality. The kids love watching me pour the batter they helped make into the loaf pan, but not as much as they enjoy sitting in front of the oven and watching intently as it bakes into a mound of chocolate banana goodness -- which tends to get eaten up faster then it took to make!Making different breads like Chocolate Zucchini Bread, Pumpkin Pear Bread or even classic Honey Wheat Bread is such a fun activity to do with your kids! Catherine McCord is the founder of Weelicious.com and One Potato and three time cookbook author