Banana Bundt Cake
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Worlds collide in this new cake recipe that just about knocked our Test Kitchen pros' socks off. "It's like the best banana bread in the world collided with a pound cake." That's how they describe this Banana Bundt Cake, and with that glowing review, one thing's for sure: This cake just became an instant classic.
This Banana Bundt Cake combines the shape and texture of a classic pound cake—rich, dense, and moist—with the flavor of your favorite loaf of banana bread. As you would with banana bread, use the ripest bananas you can find in this cake—extra-ripe bananas bring additional sweetness and a much more intense banana flavor. A combination of granulated sugar and brown sugar add depth to the cake, while a duo of softened butter and cream cheese form a sturdy, indulgent foundation. Walnuts bring a light crunch and toasty flavor when mixed right into the cake batter. As with all cakes, be sure not to overbeat the batter, which will result in a tougher crumb.
The light vanilla glaze sets beautifully and makes this bundt—which can also pass for breakfast—feel like a true dessert. Count on this recipe as your new go-to when you have a banana cake craving.