Banana Bundt Cake

By Pam Lolley

Worlds collide in this new cake recipe that just about knocked our Test Kitchen pros' socks off. "It's like the best banana bread in the world collided with a pound cake." That's how they describe this Banana Bundt Cake, and with that glowing review, one thing's for sure: This cake just became an instant classic.

This Banana Bundt Cake combines the shape and texture of a classic pound cake—rich, dense, and moist—with the flavor of your favorite loaf of banana bread. As you would with banana bread, use the ripest bananas you can find in this cake—extra-ripe bananas bring additional sweetness and a much more intense banana flavor. A combination of granulated sugar and brown sugar add depth to the cake, while a duo of softened butter and cream cheese form a sturdy, indulgent foundation. Walnuts bring a light crunch and toasty flavor when mixed right into the cake batter. As with all cakes, be sure not to overbeat the batter, which will result in a tougher crumb.

The light vanilla glaze sets beautifully and makes this bundt—which can also pass for breakfast—feel like a true dessert. Count on this recipe as your new go-to when you have a banana cake craving.

Directions

  • Prepare the Cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 16-cup Bundt pan generously with baking spray. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl; set aside. Beat butter and cream cheese with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, about 1 to 2 minutes. Gradually add granulated sugar and brown sugar, beating until light and fluffy, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition.

  • Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating on low speed just until blended after each addition. Beat in bananas, pecans, and vanilla just until combined. Spoon batter into prepared pan, and spread evenly.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Loosen edges of cake from sides of pan using an offset spatula; carefully remove from pan, and invert onto wire rack. Cool completely, about 2 hours.

  • Prepare the Glaze: Whisk together powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla in a medium bowl until completely smooth. Spoon Glaze over top of cooled Cake, allowing Glaze to drip down sides. Garnish with chopped toasted pecans. Let stand 30 minutes before slicing.

