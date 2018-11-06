Balsamic-Garlic Chicken Breasts

Even if you're short on time during busy weeknights, you can still cook a delicious homemade meal for your family. All you need for this quick balsamic-garlic chicken dinner is 4 chicken breasts, and pantry staples like fresh garlic, balsamic vinegar and honey. Adding them together will create a balsamic-garlic glaze that takes plain chicken breasts to a whole new level.If you need more than 4 servings, or want to have leftovers for the rest of the week, you can easily double the recipe. For an equally easy side dish, prepare 1 cup of orzo pasta according to the packages directions and mix it with ¼ cup refrigerated pesto. Top with fresh parmesan cheese, if desired. If you're looking for a more creative side to serve alongside your chicken dinner, these side dishes for chicken like Honey-Glazed Spice Carrots and Smashed Baby Red Potatoes will elevate your weeknight dinner.

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary test

total:
22 mins
Yield:
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle chicken breasts with salt and pepper.

  • Melt butter with oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add chicken, and cook 6 to 7 minutes on each side or until done. Remove chicken, and keep warm.

  • Add chicken broth and next 4 ingredients to skillet, and cook 5 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring to loosen particles from bottom of skillet. Serve chicken with sauce.

