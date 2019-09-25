Baklava Cheesecake
A simple cheesecake is a delight in and of itself, but what we love most about the classic, creamy dessert is that it's an excellent vehicle for experimentation. There is no tart, fruity topping or sweet mix-in that doesn't feel right at home in the sugary, eggy mix, and this Greek twist on the traditional treat is no exception. In addition to a walnut crust, each slice of this indulgent cheesecake includes a surprise serving of baklava—flaky layers of phyllo pastry studded with chopped nuts and bound together by sticky, syrupy honey. While you can certainly make your own baklava if you'd prefer, save time by picking up prepared baklava from your neighborhood Greek restaurant or bakery.