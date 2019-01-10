Baked Ziti with Sausage
A classic pasta bake for busy weeknights, our Baked Ziti with Sausage is a guaranteed crowd pleaser. This easy, cheesy dish uses three cheeses – ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan – to create the perfect counterpart to our tomato-based meat sauce with ground sausage. And, trust us, it's this homemade sausage meat sauce that really packs in the flavor. The addition of pancetta, or cured pork belly, makes this mid-week casserole a meat lover's dream. If you haven't used pancetta before, it's the same thing as bacon just without the smoke. You can easily find it in the deli at most supermarkets.Serve this satisfying Baked Ziti with Sausage just once, and your kids are sure to request it again and again. Good thing it's ready in under an hour.