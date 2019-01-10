Baked Ziti with Sausage

6 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A classic pasta bake for busy weeknights, our Baked Ziti with Sausage is a guaranteed crowd pleaser. This easy, cheesy dish uses three cheeses – ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan – to create the perfect counterpart to our tomato-based meat sauce with ground sausage. And, trust us, it's this homemade sausage meat sauce that really packs in the flavor. The addition of pancetta, or cured pork belly, makes this mid-week casserole a meat lover's dream. If you haven't used pancetta before, it's the same thing as bacon just without the smoke. You can easily find it in the deli at most supermarkets.Serve this satisfying Baked Ziti with Sausage just once, and your kids are sure to request it again and again. Good thing it's ready in under an hour. 

By Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman

Gallery

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Yield:
Makes 8 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare ziti according to package directions for al dente.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, cook pancetta in a large skillet over medium-high heat 3 minutes. Add onion and garlic, and sauté 3 minutes or until onion is tender. Add sausage, and sauté 5 minutes or until meat is no longer pink. Add wine, and cook 3 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and next 3 ingredients. Reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally, 3 minutes.

  • Stir ricotta and 1 cup mozzarella cheese into hot cooked pasta. Lightly grease a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Transfer pasta mixture to prepared dish, and top with sausage mixture. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and remaining 1 cup mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake at 350° for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly.

Source

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen and Hog & Hominy, East Memphis, TN

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/24/2022