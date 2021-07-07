Baked Sheet Pan Salmon With Potatoes and Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated

No one will guess how easy this dinner actually was to make.

By Liz Mervosh

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

This garden-fresh weeknight dinner may look fancy, but it comes together in a single pan. Yes, we're talking about your tried-and-true sheet pan. Our Baked Sheet Pan Salmon with Potatoes and Tomatoes brings elegance to the table in just 40 minutes.

The herbs de Provence on the potatoes and the Dijon on the salmon bring a French spin to this sheet pan supper. Herbs de Provence add an earthy, herbal note, distinguishing the flavor of the potatoes from the mix of brighter, lighter herbs on the sheet pan salmon (parsley, chives, and tarragon). The Dijon-panko mixture smeared onto the salmon adds instant flavor and crunch, providing lovely contrast to the gently-cooked, flaky fish. The sweet tomato juices mingle with the vinegar drizzle, creating a mock vinaigrette to spoon over everything. 

Pro Tip: By placing the salmon in the center of the sheet tray (the area with the least heat), it cooks more evenly than it would along the edges of the pan. Use any leftovers to make a niçoise salad.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Toss together potatoes, herbes de Provence, pepper, 2 tablespoons of the oil, and 1 teaspoon of the salt on an 18- x 13-inch rimmed baking sheet. Arrange potatoes cut side down, and spread mixture evenly. Roast 10 minutes. Remove from oven.

    Advertisement

  • While potato mixture roasts, stir together mixed herbs, panko, mustard, and 1 tablespoon of the oil in a small bowl. Rub salmon evenly with 1 tablespoon of the oil, and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the salt. Spoon herb-panko mixture evenly over salmon, pressing to adhere.

  • Add tomatoes to baking sheet with potatoes, and spread mixture evenly (leaving potatoes cut side down). Return to oven; roast at 450°F for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, stir together vinegar, garlic, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil and ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl; set aside.

  • Remove baking sheet from oven. Push potato-tomato mixture to outer edges of baking sheet; arrange salmon in center of baking sheet. Return to oven; roast at 450°F until salmon is just firm and opaque, about 12 minutes. Remove from oven. Spoon vinegar mixture over potato-tomato mixture, and stir to combine. Divide salmon and potato-tomato mixture evenly among 4 plates.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/08/2021