Baked Sheet Pan Salmon With Potatoes and Tomatoes
No one will guess how easy this dinner actually was to make.
This garden-fresh weeknight dinner may look fancy, but it comes together in a single pan. Yes, we're talking about your tried-and-true sheet pan. Our Baked Sheet Pan Salmon with Potatoes and Tomatoes brings elegance to the table in just 40 minutes.
The herbs de Provence on the potatoes and the Dijon on the salmon bring a French spin to this sheet pan supper. Herbs de Provence add an earthy, herbal note, distinguishing the flavor of the potatoes from the mix of brighter, lighter herbs on the sheet pan salmon (parsley, chives, and tarragon). The Dijon-panko mixture smeared onto the salmon adds instant flavor and crunch, providing lovely contrast to the gently-cooked, flaky fish. The sweet tomato juices mingle with the vinegar drizzle, creating a mock vinaigrette to spoon over everything.
Pro Tip: By placing the salmon in the center of the sheet tray (the area with the least heat), it cooks more evenly than it would along the edges of the pan. Use any leftovers to make a niçoise salad.