Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated

Top with yogurt and cinnamon for a snack at any time of the day.

By Karen Rankin

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

The Test Kitchen reviews are in on this pumpkin baked oatmeal recipe, and they are five stars across the board. One Test Kitchen pro wrote: "This is way better than any bowl of oatmeal I have ever had, and it's portable, too." Another Test Kitchen staffer said: "It's not dessert… it's breakfast, right? It can be both!" All the flavor elements in this Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal recipe sing a sweet harmony together. The pumpkin, coconut cream, and toasted coconut all meld together to make a moist, cake-like texture. Using canned pumpkin adds moisture to the oats, creating the ideal texture that's versatile enough to be enjoyed any time of the day. To cut the sweetness, consider adding a dollop of unsweetened whole-milk strained yogurt on top and a sprinkle of cinnamon. You could also add a crunchy topping like granola. If you're enjoying this Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal as a dessert, we think whipped cream or vanilla ice cream would be deliciously sweet additions. Enjoy in the fall to get your seasonal flavor fix, or you could even bake it year-round—all the ingredients are readily available. How's that for a go-to recipe?

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine oats, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, ½ cup of the flaked coconut, ¾ cup of the brown sugar, and ¾ teaspoon of the salt in a medium bowl; stir until blended.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together coconut cream, canned pumpkin, eggs, vanilla, 4 tablespoons of the melted butter in a separate bowl. Add canned pumpkin mixture to oat mixture; stir to combine. Pour pumpkin-oatmeal mixture into a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 11-by-7-inch (2-quart) baking dish, and smooth the top with a rubber spatula.

  • In a small bowl, combine pecans and remaining ½ cup flaked coconut, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 2 tablespoons melted butter and ¼ teaspoon salt; sprinkle evenly over pumpkin-oatmeal mixture in baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until center of oatmeal mixture is set and top is golden brown and toasty, 35 to 40 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes. Serve with yogurt and cinnamon sugar, if desired. Once cooled, oatmeal can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Reheat individual portions in microwave.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 10/20/2021