The Test Kitchen reviews are in on this pumpkin baked oatmeal recipe, and they are five stars across the board. One Test Kitchen pro wrote: "This is way better than any bowl of oatmeal I have ever had, and it's portable, too." Another Test Kitchen staffer said: "It's not dessert… it's breakfast, right? It can be both!" All the flavor elements in this Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal recipe sing a sweet harmony together. The pumpkin, coconut cream, and toasted coconut all meld together to make a moist, cake-like texture. Using canned pumpkin adds moisture to the oats, creating the ideal texture that's versatile enough to be enjoyed any time of the day. To cut the sweetness, consider adding a dollop of unsweetened whole-milk strained yogurt on top and a sprinkle of cinnamon. You could also add a crunchy topping like granola. If you're enjoying this Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal as a dessert, we think whipped cream or vanilla ice cream would be deliciously sweet additions. Enjoy in the fall to get your seasonal flavor fix, or you could even bake it year-round—all the ingredients are readily available. How's that for a go-to recipe?