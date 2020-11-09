Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan

Seafood always makes a meal special, but these Baked Gulf Oysters are truly other-worldly. Oysters may seem difficult to master, but this recipe—which comes from Adam Evans, chef at award-winning Birmingham restaurant Automatic Seafood and Oysters—is shockingly simple. Fresh oysters get topped with a decadent mixture of bacon, kale (or collards), and Parmesan, then quickly baked at a high heat until the toppling is bubbly and golden. The oysters are lightly cooked and curled around the edges, and the bacon-kale mixture adds richness, rounded out with a hint of lemon.

Evans says that shucking oysters is about finesse, not strength. “Secure the blade of an oyster knife into the hinge of the oyster. Then crank the handle of the knife instead of forcing the knife into the shell,” he advises. Not confident in your oyster-shucking skills just yet? Don’t worry: You can ask your local seafood prover to shuck your oysters for you.