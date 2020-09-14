Baked Linguine With Spicy Tomato-Cream Sauce

Baked pasta dishes are definitely on point for comforting meals in the cooler fall months but, on busy weeknights, we don't always have the time to pull it off. Refrigerated pastas can come in handy and cut the prep and cook time, meaning you can get a hearty, hot meal on the table in less than 30 minutes. Fresh refrigerated linguine has a shorter cook time than dry pasta and it cooks directly with the sauce. Don't worry about the large amount of liquid in the pan. As the pasta cooks, starch will be drawn out to thicken the sauce. Make a sauce using diced tomatoes, water, cream, and seasonings, then add pasta and cheese. Broil in the oven, top with seasoned cherry tomatoes, and supper is ready. This baked linguine recipe cooks in one oven-proof skillet, making clean up a breeze. When you're looking for a simple meal-in-one, pull out a skillet. Most skillet suppers go from stovetop to oven to table, making a great choice for weeknight dinners or casual, family-style entertaining.

By Lisa Cericola and Patricia S York

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to broil with oven rack about 4 inches from heat. Melt butter in a 12-inch ovenproof skillet over medium. Add garlic and red pepper, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add diced tomatoes, and cook, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes. Stir in 1 ¾ cups water, heavy cream, black pepper, and 1 ¼ teaspoons of the salt; bring to a simmer. Stir in pasta. Cook, stirring constantly, until pasta is tender, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low; stir in ¾ cup of the cheese until melted and pasta is fully coated. Sprinkle with remaining ¾ cup cheese.

  • Broil in preheated oven until sauce is bubbly and cheese is golden brown, about 2 minutes. Meanwhile, stir together cherry tomatoes, olive oil, and remaining ⅛ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Spoon tomato mixture over pasta; garnish with basil.

