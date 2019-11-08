Baked Ham with Brown Sugar-Citrus Glaze

Your holiday ham can look as incredible as it tastes when you add this festive and fruity finish. Fresh orange juice and marmalade give this ham its sweet flavor. Pick a few different types of citrus for garnishing, such as tangerines, kumquats, and blood oranges, and look for fruit with fresh green leaves still attached. Slice larger citrus into halves or quarters, which will look and smell great and will be easier to tuck in around the ham. Leftover ham is always a welcome by-product of the holiday meal (some people even bake a larger ham than they need for the dinner, just so they will have leftovers). Everyone loves ham sandwiches the next day. You can also bake diced ham into breakfast and brunch casseroles and quiches or stir it into a pot of warm, hearty soup. And don't forget the most Southern-of-all ways to serve a slice of ham – in the middle of a piping hot, buttered, homemade biscuit.