Baked Ham with Brown Sugar-Citrus Glaze

Your holiday ham can look as incredible as it tastes when you add this festive and fruity finish. Fresh orange juice and marmalade give this ham its sweet flavor. Pick a few different types of citrus for garnishing, such as tangerines, kumquats, and blood oranges, and look for fruit with fresh green leaves still attached. Slice larger citrus into halves or quarters, which will look and smell great and will be easier to tuck in around the ham. Leftover ham is always a welcome by-product of the holiday meal (some people even bake a larger ham than they need for the dinner, just so they will have leftovers). Everyone loves ham sandwiches the next day. You can also bake diced ham into breakfast and brunch casseroles and quiches or stir it into a pot of warm, hearty soup. And don't forget the most Southern-of-all ways to serve a slice of ham – in the middle of a piping hot, buttered, homemade biscuit.

By Robby Melvin

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Yield:
Serves 12
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Stir together brown sugar, marmalade, salt, pepper, and 1/2 cup of the orange juice in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Place ham sideways in prepared pan. Brush with 1/4 cup of the brown sugar glaze, gently pushing glaze in between slices using your hands or a brush. Turn ham over, and repeat process with an additional 1/4 cup of the glaze.

  • Turn ham cut side down in pan. Pour remaining 1/2 cup orange juice into bottom of pan. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven 1 1/2 hours. Uncover ham, and brush evenly with 1/3 cup of the glaze. Bake an additional 15 minutes. Brush with an additional 1/3 cup of the glaze. Bake until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of ham registers 140°F, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Brush ham with remaining glaze and pan drippings. Let stand 15 minutes. Garnish ham with whole and sliced citrus.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/05/2022