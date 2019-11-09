Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

No appetizer spread is complete without a cheesy dip. Cream cheese makes this warm dip super smooth, while a layer of pepper jelly adds tangy flavor. Pepper jelly straight out of the jar will be too thick to spread evenly, so give it a good stir to help to loosen it. You can prepare the goat cheese mixture one day in advance; place it in a baking dish and store in the refrigerator. When you're ready to serve, let the dish sit at room temperature for 20 minutes, then proceed with the recipe as directed. You can serve this cheesy spread with any crudité and bread. 

By Paige Grandjean

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine cream cheese, goat cheese, salt, black pepper, and garlic in a food processor. Process until smooth, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl, and stir in 1/4 cup chives. 

  • Spoon mixture evenly into a shallow 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Bake in preheated oven until heated through, 15 to 18 minutes. Place pepper jelly in a medium bowl, and whisk vigorously to loosen. Spread pepper jelly over hot dip; garnish with additional chives. Serve immediately with crudités and bread. 

