Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly
No appetizer spread is complete without a cheesy dip. Cream cheese makes this warm dip super smooth, while a layer of pepper jelly adds tangy flavor. Pepper jelly straight out of the jar will be too thick to spread evenly, so give it a good stir to help to loosen it. You can prepare the goat cheese mixture one day in advance; place it in a baking dish and store in the refrigerator. When you're ready to serve, let the dish sit at room temperature for 20 minutes, then proceed with the recipe as directed. You can serve this cheesy spread with any crudité and bread.