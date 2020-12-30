Classic Baked Eggs
This basic recipe is easy to make your own with your favorite toppings.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Skip the scrambled. Forget the fried. Wake up with Baked Eggs garnished any way you like them. This sophisticated dish (also known as Oeufs Cocotte) originated in France, and though it may look fancy, it’s actually quite simple to execute. All it really takes is a carton of eggs and a few tablespoons of heavy whipping cream to whip up this elegant breakfast. We love to enjoy these Baked Eggs for a special breakfast-in-bed or when we want to impress the ladies at brunch. Since the eggs cook in personal-sized ramekins, it’s easy to customize toppings and add-ons, making this the ideal dish for a build-your-own brunch bar.
In addition to our basic recipe for Baked Eggs, we’ve included 3 regional variations. Put a Mediterranean spin on breakfast with marinara, feta, and parsley. Head to the Italian countryside from the comfort of your kitchen by adding aromatic herbs and Parmesan to your baked eggs. Or keep things close to home with an American version of this French classic, topped with bacon, cheddar, and chives. Once you’ve nailed the core recipe, feel free to come up with your own variations—this dish is highly riffable.
Ingredients
Directions
Tasty Toppings
American: Chopped bacon, grated sharp Cheddar cheese, and chopped fresh chives
Mediterranean: Marinara sauce, crumbled feta cheese, and chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Italian (pictured above): Chopped fresh thyme, chopped fresh rosemary, and finely grated Parmesan cheese