Baked Corn Casserole

Instead of toiling over cornbread and corn pudding, make this hybrid casserole that will instantly become a fan-favorite. A dish that is true to its Southern roots, Baked Corn Casserole needs to be a part of every holiday spread this season. We transformed classic cornbread and corn pudding into the silkiest dish of your dreams. The additions of sour cream and Monterey jack cheese turn this casserole into a delicate, rich, and creamy delight. Pureed corn does an exceptional job of locking in the moisture, while also providing a smooth texture. If you want to take this casserole up a notch in heat, feel free to add in chopped jalapeños or a pinch of Cajun seasoning. With minimal effort and few ingredients, this dish is built for hectic holidays. The introduction of this flavorful and creamy casserole to the holiday spread will knock classic cornbread out of its coveted place on your table.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary test

active:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Yield:
8 (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together eggs, corn muffin mix, sour cream, cheese, milk, salt, pepper, and drained can corn in a large bowl. Process undrained can corn in a food processor until smooth, about 1 minute; stir into egg mixture in bowl. Pour into an 11- x 7-inch baking dish lightly coated with cooking spray. Bake in preheated oven until center is set and top is lightly browned, 40 to 45 minutes. Sprinkle with chives.

    Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/12/2021