Instead of toiling over cornbread and corn pudding, make this hybrid casserole that will instantly become a fan-favorite. A dish that is true to its Southern roots, Baked Corn Casserole needs to be a part of every holiday spread this season. We transformed classic cornbread and corn pudding into the silkiest dish of your dreams. The additions of sour cream and Monterey jack cheese turn this casserole into a delicate, rich, and creamy delight. Pureed corn does an exceptional job of locking in the moisture, while also providing a smooth texture. If you want to take this casserole up a notch in heat, feel free to add in chopped jalapeños or a pinch of Cajun seasoning. With minimal effort and few ingredients, this dish is built for hectic holidays. The introduction of this flavorful and creamy casserole to the holiday spread will knock classic cornbread out of its coveted place on your table.