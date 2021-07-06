Baked Caprese Chicken With Green Beans and Corn  

Rating: Unrated

Dinner comes together in one sheet pan.

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
bake:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Make mealtime a breeze with the help of your sheet pan. A simple sheet pan supper requires minimal effort and even less cleanup, making it the weeknight dinner of our dreams.

Turn your kitchen into an elegant chateau with this Baked Caprese Chicken with Green Beans and Corn. This balanced supper features boneless, skinless chicken breasts, the lean protein that—when combined with mozzarella and tomatoes—becomes something special. The cheesy chicken is nicely balanced with a pop of lemon zest and a bruschetta-like tomato topping. The chicken would also be great with a little balsamic glaze drizzle.

The marinated tomatoes provide a slightly-sweet brightness to the chicken—a nice contrast to the savory, garlicky herb butter. Split the herb butter evenly between the green beans and the corn—both are classic summer sides that get a lift from the herb butter. You can also double the herb butter to use on pasta, toast, or just about anything.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Stir together tomatoes, vinegar, 1 tablespoon of the oil, and ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper in a small bowl. Let stand at room temperature until ready to use. 

  • Toss together corn pieces, green beans, 1 teaspoon of the oil, and ½ teaspoon of the salt on an 18- x 13-inch rimmed baking sheet, and spread mixture in an even layer. Bake in preheated oven 10 minutes. Remove from oven.

  • While corn mixture bakes, sprinkle chicken evenly with 1 teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper. Heat 1 ½ teaspoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add 2 of the chicken breasts to skillet. Cook, undisturbed, until browned on bottoms, about 4 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate. Repeat process with remaining 1 ½ teaspoons oil and chicken. 

  • Push corn mixture to 1 long side of baking sheet. Arrange chicken, browned side up, along other long edge of baking sheet. Sprinkle chicken evenly with lemon zest; top each breast with 1 cheese slice. Return baking sheet to oven, and bake at 425°F until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of chicken registers 160°F, 8 to 10 minutes. 

  • Meanwhile, stir together butter, garlic, ¼ cup of the herbs, and remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper in a bowl.

  • Remove corn from baking sheet, and spread evenly with 2 tablespoons butter mixture. Toss together green beans and remaining 2 tablespoons butter mixture on baking sheet. Stir remaining 2 tablespoons mixed herbs into tomato mixture in bowl; spoon over chicken on baking sheet. Divide chicken, tomatoes, green beans, and corn evenly among 4 plates, or transfer to a large platter.

