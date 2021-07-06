Baked Caprese Chicken With Green Beans and Corn
Dinner comes together in one sheet pan.
Recipe Summary
Make mealtime a breeze with the help of your sheet pan. A simple sheet pan supper requires minimal effort and even less cleanup, making it the weeknight dinner of our dreams.
Turn your kitchen into an elegant chateau with this Baked Caprese Chicken with Green Beans and Corn. This balanced supper features boneless, skinless chicken breasts, the lean protein that—when combined with mozzarella and tomatoes—becomes something special. The cheesy chicken is nicely balanced with a pop of lemon zest and a bruschetta-like tomato topping. The chicken would also be great with a little balsamic glaze drizzle.
The marinated tomatoes provide a slightly-sweet brightness to the chicken—a nice contrast to the savory, garlicky herb butter. Split the herb butter evenly between the green beans and the corn—both are classic summer sides that get a lift from the herb butter. You can also double the herb butter to use on pasta, toast, or just about anything.