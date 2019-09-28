Baked Brie with Pecans Recipe
This easy-yet-elegant appetizer will be a hit at your next casual gameday party, weekend family brunch, or holiday cocktail party. It is best served warm so pop it in the oven about 20 minutes before your guests arrive. You do not need to cut the rind from brie cheese; it softens as it warms, making it completely edible and a delicious addition to your next cheese board. While the brie is in the oven, heat the honey, salt and five spice powder in a saucepan, then stir in the chopped, toasted pecans and sweetened, dried cherries. Transfer the cheese to a pretty serving platter, top with pecan mixture, and serve with apple slices, baguette slices, or a sturdy cracker. Five Spice Powder is a widely used ingredient in Chinese and Taiwanese cuisine and includes all five flavors: sweet, sour, bitter, salty, and umami, or savoriness. Most five spice blends will include a mixture of star anise, cloves, cinnamon, pepper, and fennel seeds, and some blends will also include anise seeds, nutmeg, ginger root, turmeric, cardamom pods, licorice, or orange peel. Five Spice Powder is often used to flavor braised or roasted meat, fish, and poultry dishes, and can also be added to marinades and rubs.