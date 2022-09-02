Baked Beans with Ground Beef
Everyone is going to ask for seconds.
Gallery
Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox
Recipe Summary
Somewhere between a side dish and a meal, this sweet-and-savory baked bean dish features both bacon and a heaping amount of cooked ground beef. You can serve it alongside coleslaw, homemade cornbread, or your favorite meal from the barbecue.
What's the Best Beef for Baked Beans with Ground Beef?
The particular grade of beef is up to you, but we like 80/20 ground chunk because it often has the most flavor. However, because these baked beans bake for a while, the ground beef has time to absorb flavor. In that case, you can go a bit leaner, such a 90/10 ground sirloin.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
If you like slightly less sweet baked beans, scale back the brown sugar to 1/3 to 1/2 cup. The sweet ketchup and barbecue sauce provide a good dose of sweetness.