A dish of baked beans is a welcome addition to any backyard barbecue, family reunion potluck, or football tailgate. Even though you may not have time to start from dried beans, this recipe allows you to turn out a savory and tasty dish based on canned beans.Start by frying up some bacon (because we are firm believers that most things taste better with bacon) and sautéing an onion. Make a sweet and spicy sauce using brown sugar, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard, and your choice of sorghum syrup or molasses – two of the South's favorite sweeteners. Stir the sauce and onions into the beans, top with bacon and bake. Make this the night before and omit topping with bacon until you are ready to put the dish in the oven. Need ideas for leftover baked beans? Serve on top of pulled pork and slaw on a bun, stir in leftover chicken, ground beef, or sausage and reheat, or add to a pot of stew for extra taste and texture.