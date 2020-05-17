Looking for a delicious rib recipe that's almost impossible to mess up? We've got you covered. These Baked BBQ Baby Back Ribs with Bourbon BBQ Sauce are simply irresistible. With hints of bourbon flavor, this BBQ dish gets beautifully caramelized in the oven after just one coat of sauce. Perfect for the Fourth of July or any summer cookout, these ribs are fast and easy.Be sure to remove the membrane before cooking for juicy, tender ribs. These babies will be ready to go in less than 30 minutes of hands-on time. Give them a try and let us know what you think. Wondering what to serve with your Baked BBQ Baby Back Ribs with Bourbon BBQ Sauce? Check out some of our favorite BBQ side dishes. We suggest baked beans, potato salad, and creamed corn for the ultimate trifecta. After trying this recipe one time, we guarantee you'll be adding it to your list of go-to summer dishes. Brown sugar, bourbon, and cayenne pepper come together to make these ribs absolutely scrumptious.