Baked BBQ Baby Back Ribs with Bourbon BBQ Sauce

Looking for a delicious rib recipe that's almost impossible to mess up? We've got you covered. These Baked BBQ Baby Back Ribs with Bourbon BBQ Sauce are simply irresistible. With hints of bourbon flavor, this BBQ dish gets beautifully caramelized in the oven after just one coat of sauce. Perfect for the Fourth of July or any summer cookout, these ribs are fast and easy.Be sure to remove the membrane before cooking for juicy, tender ribs. These babies will be ready to go in less than 30 minutes of hands-on time. Give them a try and let us know what you think. Wondering what to serve with your Baked BBQ Baby Back Ribs with Bourbon BBQ Sauce? Check out some of our favorite BBQ side dishes. We suggest baked beans, potato salad, and creamed corn for the ultimate trifecta. After trying this recipe one time, we guarantee you'll be adding it to your list of go-to summer dishes. Brown sugar, bourbon, and cayenne pepper come together to make these ribs absolutely scrumptious.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: about 4 ribs)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250°F. Fit a wire rack inside a rimmed baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Pat rib slabs dry using a paper towel. Trim and remove membrane from underside of ribs. Rub ribs all over with 2 tablespoons of the mustard. Stir together salt and black pepper in a small bowl; rub evenly over both sides of ribs.

  • Wrap each rib slab in aluminum foil; seal tightly. Place on wire rack set in baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven 2 1/2 hours. Remove from oven; remove and discard foil, and place ribs to face meaty sides up on wire rack. Return to oven, and bake at 250°F until a skewer or wooden pick can be pushed into meat with minimal resistance, about 1 1/2 hours.

  • Meanwhile, stir together ketchup, brown sugar, bourbon, vinegar, soy sauce, Worcestershire, cayenne, and remaining 1 teaspoon mustard in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Increase oven temperature to 500°F. Brush each rib slab with about 1/2 cup ketchup mixture. Return to oven, meaty sides facing up; bake at 500°F until meat is well browned and sauce begins to caramelize, 5 to 10 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes. Serve.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/05/2022