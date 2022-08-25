Baked Almond French Toast with Maple-Blackberry Syrup
You'll dream all night of this overnight French toast.
Overnight French toast is the gift you give yourself the next morning. Sure, you may not feel eager to pull out the ingredients for breakfast after you've cooked and cleaned up dinner, but your tomorrow self will thank you for the work.
After an overnight chill, the brioche bread cubes soak up the almond-rich custard, turning dense and silky. This recipe calls for fresh blackberries and strawberries, to match the blackberry jam in the maple-blackberry syrup, but you can really get creative with this. Go with strawberry jam in the syrup, and load up with more juicy strawberries. Blueberries would be an excellent option, too. You can use any jam you like; just pair the berries or fruit you think works best with it.
French toast isn't a great make-ahead and freeze option. The bread will just disintegrate when it's thawed. But if you need to shave some time off the hands-on work, cut the brioche up when you have a few moments, and pop the bread cubes into a zip-top plastic bag. If you plans to make the almond French toast in the next day or two, you can leave the brioche in the bag. Being a bit stale is actually a good thing for French toast breads. But if it'll be more than a short window of time before you make the breakfast casserole, just pop the chopped bread in the freezer. You won't even have to thaw it before mixing with the other ingredients.