Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce

Whether you are hosting a cocktail party, a gameday event or you need some party appetizers to keep your guests satisfied before the holiday meal, these bacon-wrapped shrimp skewers are sure to please everyone. You can prepare the skewers and the sauce a day ahead, so all you have to do before your party is fire up the grill. Use regular cut bacon for these skewers; thick-cut bacon is great in BLT’s, but if you use it here, the shrimp will get overcooked before the bacon is done. Save the recipe for the chipotle comeback sauce - you will want to use it on salads, sandwiches, and as a dip for fried chicken strips or chips. Welcome your guests with a big-batch party punch, such as  Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch or Thanksgiving Rum Punch, and give them plenty to munch on while you put the finishing touches on the meal. These bacon-wrapped shrimp skewers can easily be turned into po’ boys for a delicious lunch or quick supper - simply slide the shrimp off the skewers into a hoagie, top with lettuce, and add the comeback sauce.

By Emily Nabors Hall
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat a grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Meanwhile, stir together first 5 ingredients in a small bowl. Cover; chill until ready to use.

  • Place shrimp in a bowl. Add garlic, salt, and black pepper; toss to coat. Wrap 1 bacon piece around middle of each shrimp, with the ends of bacon overlapping. Thread 5 wrapped shrimp onto 1 (12-inch) skewer, using skewer to hold bacon in place and leaving at least ¼ inch between shrimp. Repeat with 7 additional skewers.

  • Grill, uncovered, on oiled grates, turning once, until bacon and shrimp are cooked through and bacon is crisp, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a serving platter; sprinkle with chives. Serve with sauce. 

