Bacon-Wrapped Sausage-and-Asparagus Bundles

An easy grill recipe with a little bit of everything in one bite.

By Ann Taylor Pittman

20 mins
30 mins
4
When we're hosting a barbecue, we're looking for a meal that's easy and breezy. We want to toss together something quick, leaving plenty of time to enjoy the sunshine—it's precisely for this reason that burgers and hot dogs are such a popular BBQ choice. Upgrade your next cookout with a simple grilled dish that is sure to stand out: Bacon-Wrapped Sausage-and-Asparagus Bundles.

This dead-simple recipe is delicious as an appetizer or main dish and adds color and fun textures to your table. The dish is best made with peak-season asparagus. Be sure to choose thin asparagus spears (not the thick kind), which will cook to crisp-tender perfection in the time it takes for the bacon to brown and crisp. Italian sausage pairs beautifully with the bright, mustardy sour cream sauce, and tying the bundle together with a bacon ribbon is a nice touch that elevates the dish to something special.

This hand-held dish delivers your meat and your veggies in one easy package. Best of all, if you have any leftovers, they reheat well the next day.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Place asparagus and bell pepper on a baking sheet. Drizzle with oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss gently to coat. Lay bacon slices horizontally on a work surface. Gather asparagus mixture into 4 piles, and place 1 pile vertically on each bacon slice. Place 1 sausage link vertically on each bundle; wrap bundle tightly with bacon. Place bundles, bacon-seam side down, on oiled grates; grill, covered, turning occasionally, until bacon is browned all over and cooked through, about 12 minutes. 

  • Meanwhile, stir together sour cream and mustards in a small bowl. 

  • Serve grilled sausage bundles alongside mustard sauce. 

