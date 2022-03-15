Bacon-Wrapped Sausage-and-Asparagus Bundles
An easy grill recipe with a little bit of everything in one bite.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
When we're hosting a barbecue, we're looking for a meal that's easy and breezy. We want to toss together something quick, leaving plenty of time to enjoy the sunshine—it's precisely for this reason that burgers and hot dogs are such a popular BBQ choice. Upgrade your next cookout with a simple grilled dish that is sure to stand out: Bacon-Wrapped Sausage-and-Asparagus Bundles.
This dead-simple recipe is delicious as an appetizer or main dish and adds color and fun textures to your table. The dish is best made with peak-season asparagus. Be sure to choose thin asparagus spears (not the thick kind), which will cook to crisp-tender perfection in the time it takes for the bacon to brown and crisp. Italian sausage pairs beautifully with the bright, mustardy sour cream sauce, and tying the bundle together with a bacon ribbon is a nice touch that elevates the dish to something special.
This hand-held dish delivers your meat and your veggies in one easy package. Best of all, if you have any leftovers, they reheat well the next day.