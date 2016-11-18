Bacon and eggs get a slow cooker makeover with our Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole recipe. We start with bacon that has been cooked until crisp in skillet. Next, sauté chopped onions for about three minutes in the drippings before adding peppers and garlic. Once these ingredients hit the pan your kitchen will start smelling divine. Next, you'll combine milk, eggs, butter, flour, salt, and pepper and whisk until it becomes frothy. Be sure to grease your slow cooker so nothing sticks before layering all of your ingredients. Layer in this order: pita chips, tomatoes, pepper mixture, egg mixture, basil, cheese, and (finally) bacon. You'll cook this concoction on LOW for about 4 minutes. Take the lid off and cook for another 30 minutes until the liquid has evaporated and the casserole is set. We suggest garnishing each serving with shredded fresh basil and halved grape tomatoes. Active time for this recipe is only 15 minutes, so if you're strapped for hands-on time then this is the recipe for you. It's great for feeding a crowd.