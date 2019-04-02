When it comes to breakfast foods, buttermilk pancakes drenched in syrup are right up there with biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. Classic and comforting, these dishes are a surefire way to win over Southerners at breakfast time. But why leave sweet and savory side of the breakfast menu separate? You can get the best of both worlds, right at home, with these sweet-and-salty bacon pancakes. We're talking thick slices of cooked bacon getting topped with pancake batter, and then you can watch the griddle do the rest. The result: Perfect rounds centered with savory bacon slices. (And they won't fall apart during the short journey between cooling rack and breakfast plate.) If wanting to make it even more fun for the kids, pour the batter in a parallel line over the bacon slices to create handheld pancake dippers perfect for sinking into syrup. Just beware: After making a hot batch of this pancake recipe, you'll be getting requests to make them every weekend.