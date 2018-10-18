Bacon and bourbon: What could be a more Southern combination?This easy cocktail recipe requires only two ingredients, which you probably already have on hand. You'll need one bottle of your favorite bourbon and a quarter cup of bacon grease. (We tested this recipe with Woodford Reserve Bourbon and Benton's Smoked Country Bacon.)Bacon grease? We know this unexpected ingredient might raise some eyebrows, but trust us—it will take the bourbon to a whole other level, infusing it with a delightfully smoky flavor. Rather than throwing out the leftover grease after cooking a batch of bacon in the morning, put it to use by incorporating it into a delicious cocktail for the evening. Note that the bourbon-bacon mix requires at least three days chilling in the refrigerator before serving; this will allow the bacon fat to solidify and separate from the liquid, making it easier to strain and discard.Before hosting your next get-together, stir up a batch of bacon-flavored bourbon to serve your guests. Mix it into mint juleps for watching the Derby, or enjoy it simply on its own. Whatever form it's served in, we know they'll be impressed.