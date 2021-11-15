Bacon-Cheese Gougères

Gougeres may sound fancy, but we're here to prove that this classic French appetizer is actually quite simple. Commonly made with Gruyère cheese, there are endless ways to riff on this tasty starter. Here, bacon and two types of cheese make this party classic even more delicious.

In our Bacon-Cheese Gougeres, we use equal parts Gruyère and aged white Cheddar, which delivers a bit of extra sharpness to these cheese gougeres; a hint of nutmeg further draws out the cheesy flavor. Light and airy, these Bacon-Cheese Gougeres boast a crisp, delicate exterior and a webbed, moist, and cheesy middle. With smoky, salty bits of bacon strewn throughout these puffs, it doesn't get much tastier than this.

The process of making choux pastry is something everyone can master. Before getting started, read the recipe thoroughly, as each little step is important. The pivotal moment comes when you add the eggs to the wet mixture. At this stage, constant agitation is crucial—you can mix by hand, but we prefer to transfer the dough to a stand mixer. The initial 30 seconds of beating releases steam and cools the dough slightly so it doesn't scramble the eggs. Adding each egg one at a time and stirring constantly helps incorporate them evenly, also preventing scrambling. During this step, the mixture separates into almost slippery pieces, but it comes back together as the mixer runs. Beating in a stand mixer helps the dough form gluten and ensures that, once baked, the gougeres rise high and don't collapse.