Bacon Cheddar Scones
You're all set for your next brunch.
Recipe Summary
These savory scones have a texture and buttery goodness that's similar to classic buttermilk biscuits, but there are a few qualities that set them apart. The addition of egg gives them a loftier end result as well as more flavor, which is also enhanced by crispy bacon, savory scallions, and sharp cheddar. What's more, shaping the scones is a streamlined process. Rather than cutting and regathering the dough, it's formed into a large round and sliced into wedges. Be sure to keep some extra flour nearby as you make them. The dough is soft and sticky, and you'll need to keep your hands and work surface well-dusted for the best results.