Bacon Cheddar Scones

Unrated

You're all set for your next brunch.

By Joy Howard

Credit: Joy Howard



15 mins
15 mins
40 mins
40 mins
These savory scones have a texture and buttery goodness that's similar to classic buttermilk biscuits, but there are a few qualities that set them apart. The addition of egg gives them a loftier end result as well as more flavor, which is also enhanced by crispy bacon, savory scallions, and sharp cheddar. What's more, shaping the scones is a streamlined process. Rather than cutting and regathering the dough, it's formed into a large round and sliced into wedges. Be sure to keep some extra flour nearby as you make them. The dough is soft and sticky, and you'll need to keep your hands and work surface well-dusted for the best results.  

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder. Use the large holes of a box grater to grate the butter into the flour mixture, tossing occasionally as you shred.

  • In another bowl, whisk together the egg and half and half. Combine the two mixtures and blend until the flour is moistened. Do not overmix.

  • Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Pat it into a ½-inch-thick circle. Slice the round into 8 even wedges and transfer the scones to the prepared baking sheet, spacing them 2 inches apart.

  • Bake the scones until golden brown on the top and bottom, rotating the pan halfway through, about 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool slightly before serving.

© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/25/2021