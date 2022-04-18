Bacon-and-Egg Tarts with Goat Cheese

These savory tarts will impress from breakfast to dinner.

By Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

bake:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
active:
30 mins
Servings:
8
While homemade pastry is always a treat, it's not always doable in a short amount of time. Store bought frozen puff pastry takes the hassle out of this, and makes a buttery, flaky base for these savory tarts. (It's why we always have a box or two stashed in the freezer.) Puff pastry can go savory or sweet, forming the base of both our Cinnamon Swirl Puff Pastry Muffins and our Ham-and-Cheese Pastries. In this recipe for Bacon-and-Egg Tarts with GoatCheese, we're skewing decidedly savory to make a brunch treat you won't soon forget.

These Bacon-and-Egg Tarts feature perfectly-cooked, sunny-side-up eggs, which bake for about 13 minutes to ensure that you'll still get a little pop of sunshine-yellow yolk when you slice into them. If you're not a fan of a runny yolk, that's no problem: simply cook the tarts for a full 15 minutes, or until the eggs are completely set. Tomatoes add a boost of freshness to these buttery tarts, pairing beautifully with fresh parsley and crumbled goat cheese. It might seem weird, but lightly pressing the center of the baked tarts with a clean kitchen towel will help the pastry deflate a bit to form a well for the eggs.

Each Bacon-and-Egg Tart is a little work of art and needs nothing more than a simple side salad to make a memorable meal.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.

  • Roll each puff pastry sheet into a 12- x 10-inch rectangle on a lightly floured surface. Cut each sheet into 4 (6- x 5-inch) rectangles. With floured fingertips, fold about ½ inch of each edge over toward center of pastry, pinching corners with fingertips to form a border. Place rectangles on prepared baking sheets. Using a fork, lightly prick the bottom of each inside border. Bake in preheated oven until puffed and light golden brown, about 14 minutes.

  • Working quickly, lightly press the center of each tart with a clean kitchen towel to deflate and form a well for eggs. Sprinkle about 1 tablespoon goat cheese over each tart; then crack an egg into each well. Top each egg with 1 crumbled bacon slice, 1 tomato slice, a sprinkle of parsley, ⅛ teaspoon salt, a pinch of pepper, and about 1 tablespoon goat cheese.

  • Return tarts to oven; bake at 400°F until egg whites are cooked and yolks are slightly runny, 13 to 15 minutes. Serve hot or at room temperature.

