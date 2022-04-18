Bacon-and-Egg Tarts with Goat Cheese
These savory tarts will impress from breakfast to dinner.
While homemade pastry is always a treat, it's not always doable in a short amount of time. Store bought frozen puff pastry takes the hassle out of this, and makes a buttery, flaky base for these savory tarts. (It's why we always have a box or two stashed in the freezer.) Puff pastry can go savory or sweet, forming the base of both our Cinnamon Swirl Puff Pastry Muffins and our Ham-and-Cheese Pastries. In this recipe for Bacon-and-Egg Tarts with GoatCheese, we're skewing decidedly savory to make a brunch treat you won't soon forget.
These Bacon-and-Egg Tarts feature perfectly-cooked, sunny-side-up eggs, which bake for about 13 minutes to ensure that you'll still get a little pop of sunshine-yellow yolk when you slice into them. If you're not a fan of a runny yolk, that's no problem: simply cook the tarts for a full 15 minutes, or until the eggs are completely set. Tomatoes add a boost of freshness to these buttery tarts, pairing beautifully with fresh parsley and crumbled goat cheese. It might seem weird, but lightly pressing the center of the baked tarts with a clean kitchen towel will help the pastry deflate a bit to form a well for the eggs.
Each Bacon-and-Egg Tart is a little work of art and needs nothing more than a simple side salad to make a memorable meal.