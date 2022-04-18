Bacon-and-Cheddar Skillet Biscuit

Fuss-free biscuit made for the whole family to enjoy.

By Anna Theoktisto

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

bake:
26 mins
cool:
10 mins
total:
46 mins
active:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

That is one big biscuit. Delight everyone at breakfast—and keep your countertop clean—with this savory bread. Our fuss-free Bacon-and-Cheddar Skillet Biscuit is the answer to your weekend prayers.

When you're hosting a big group, why waste time cutting biscuit dough into delicate little squares—your cast-iron skillet will do the trick. This big skillet biscuit cooks in your cast-iron, resulting in a hybrid between a batch of biscuits and a loaf of bread. Stuffed with sharp Cheddar cheese, sour cream, buttermilk, chives, and crumbled bacon, this biscuit has all the ingredients to make a perfect breakfast. The biscuit dough itself is tender and flaky, with all of the fixins evenly dispersed throughout the bread so you get all the flavors in every bite. Prep pointer: for flaky layers and lift, make sure the butter is cold when it's cut into the flour mixture.

Serve with eggs in the morning and, if you're feeling extra generous, more bacon.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with butter.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together first 5 ingredients. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in Cheddar, sour cream, bacon, buttermilk, and chives until dough starts to come together. Knead a few times to incorporate any dry pieces.

  • Place dough in prepared skillet, pressing top lightly to spread evenly. Brush top with beaten egg. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and cooked through, 26 to 28 minutes. Cool 10 minutes before serving.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/20/2022