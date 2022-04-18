Bacon-and-Cheddar Skillet Biscuit
Fuss-free biscuit made for the whole family to enjoy.
Recipe Summary
That is one big biscuit. Delight everyone at breakfast—and keep your countertop clean—with this savory bread. Our fuss-free Bacon-and-Cheddar Skillet Biscuit is the answer to your weekend prayers.
When you're hosting a big group, why waste time cutting biscuit dough into delicate little squares—your cast-iron skillet will do the trick. This big skillet biscuit cooks in your cast-iron, resulting in a hybrid between a batch of biscuits and a loaf of bread. Stuffed with sharp Cheddar cheese, sour cream, buttermilk, chives, and crumbled bacon, this biscuit has all the ingredients to make a perfect breakfast. The biscuit dough itself is tender and flaky, with all of the fixins evenly dispersed throughout the bread so you get all the flavors in every bite. Prep pointer: for flaky layers and lift, make sure the butter is cold when it's cut into the flour mixture.
Serve with eggs in the morning and, if you're feeling extra generous, more bacon.