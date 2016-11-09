Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon
Hasselback-style potatoes have thin, accordion-like slices that turn crisp in the oven. Blue cheese and bacon bring them over the top for the holidays. These crispy, herby Hasselback potatoes upgrade your standard potato side dish with the sharp flavor of blue cheese and the salty crunch of bacon. Hasselback potatoes get their name from the restaurant that invented them in 1940: Stockholm, Sweden's Hasselbacken, which has been running since 1748. Hasselback potatoes are a simple dish—in their most basic form, they are simply sliced accordion-style. The easy Hasselback potato technique allows the outside of the potatoes to become crispy and brown, while their insides remain soft. This Hasselback potato variation doesn't sacrifice simplicity for major flavor. Seasoned with rosemary and chives, these buttery potatoes are served in perfectly portioned, individual sizes. Serve your stand-by potato side dish in a unique way—rather than roasting or mashing, try slicing them and topping with bacon and blue cheese.