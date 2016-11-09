Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon

Hasselback-style potatoes have thin, accordion-like slices that turn crisp in the oven. Blue cheese and bacon bring them over the top for the holidays. These crispy, herby Hasselback potatoes upgrade your standard potato side dish with the sharp flavor of blue cheese and the salty crunch of bacon. Hasselback potatoes get their name from the restaurant that invented them in 1940: Stockholm, Sweden's Hasselbacken, which has been running since 1748. Hasselback potatoes are a simple dish—in their most basic form, they are simply sliced accordion-style. The easy Hasselback potato technique allows the outside of the potatoes to become crispy and brown, while their insides remain soft. This Hasselback potato variation doesn't sacrifice simplicity for major flavor. Seasoned with rosemary and chives, these buttery potatoes are served in perfectly portioned, individual sizes. Serve your stand-by potato side dish in a unique way—rather than roasting or mashing, try slicing them and topping with bacon and blue cheese. 

By Lisa Cericola

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Food Styling: William Smith; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

active:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Yield:
Serves 10 (serving size: 1 potato)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Slice each potato crosswise at 1/8-inch intervals, cutting to within 1/4 inch of the bottom of the potato. (Do not cut all the way through potatoes.) Arrange potatoes, cut side up, on a greased baking sheet.

  • Combine melted butter, rosemary, and 1 teaspoon of the salt in small bowl. Spoon 1/3 cup of the melted butter mixture evenly over potatoes.

  • Bake in preheated oven on middle oven rack until tender, 45 to 50 minutes. Spoon remaining butter mixture evenly over potatoes. Sprinkle with blue cheese and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bake until cheese is slightly melted and potatoes are golden, about 5 minutes.

  • Sprinkle with bacon and chives, and serve immediately.

