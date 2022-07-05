Baby Back Ribs With Coffee-Bourbon Barbecue Sauce
Save a couple of cups of strong coffee from your morning pot—you'll need it for the marinade and sauce in this mouthwatering barbecue ribs recipe. Baby back ribs are a classic choice for this preparation, but you can also make this recipe using St. Louis ribs.
Credit: Photo: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox
Bourbon and coffee are a classic flavor combination, and the pairing shines in this homemade barbecue sauce recipe. If you love the sauce on these coffee-marinated baby back ribs, drizzle it over a ribeye steak, or use it as a condiment on pulled pork sandwiches.