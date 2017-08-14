Avocado Pico Recipe

Avocado is one of the most popular recipe ingredients right now, and we can understand why people love this healthy fruit. To help you out when you want to make a recipe with avocado that's not simply avocado toast, this pico is the move. A favorite at every party or tailgate, this pico recipe is simple yet bursting with zesty flavors from lime juice, cilantro, and tomatoes. Chopped jalapeño peppers add the perfect amount of heat to this festive compliment dish. Made with the freshest of ingredients, it stands alone as an appetizer with your favorite chips, or can be served as a topping on your favorite tacos. We would spoon this over everything from scrambled eggs to a grilled chicken salad. It's one of the most versatile of toppings, thanks to its main ingredients, tomatoes and avocado. When it comes to preparing the avocados, it's easier than it looks—if you know the right way! Slice all the way around the pit and through both ends of the fruit with a chef's knife. Next, twist the halves in opposite directions and pull them apart. Tap the pit sharply with the knife and twist the blade to lift the pit. With a paring knife, score each avocado half by cutting parallel lines down to the peel and then cutting another set perpendicular to the first ones. Use a large spoon to scoop the avocado pieces into a bowl. Since avocado flesh quickly turns brown when exposed to air, sprinkle with a little fresh lemon juice to slow discoloration (but still serve immediately). Avocado will be your base for this pico, so treat it well! Serve immediately in a festive bowl.