Keep it fresh this fall with a bright, vibrant salad made for the season. Our Autumn Salad with Maple-Cider Vinaigrette is a stunning homage to the season's bounty—and it's a great way to get your greens in.

Built on a base of chopped Lacinato kale, this salad is certainly substantial. Massaging the kale tenderizes it just enough, ensuring that the kale still maintains its bite. This autumn salad recipe plays with both sweet and savory elements, mixing in chopped Honeycrisp apple alongside shaved Manchego cheese. (Pro tip: A vegetable peeler is perfect for shaving hard cheeses.) Even the homemade dressing stays true to the sweet-and-savory theme, gaining a slight sweetness from maple syrup, complemented by sharp Dijon mustard and autumnal apple cider vinegar. Simple, but well-rounded, this salad is our love letter to autumn.