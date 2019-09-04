Come autumn, Southerners love an apple dessert, no matter which form it takes. You'll see farmers' market apples filling everything from warm and gooey apple cobbler with a scoop of ice cream on top to a towering apple stack cake with sweet, sticky filling. But you really can't beat a classic apple cake—and Auntie's Apple Cake is certainly one for the recipe box. This traditional recipe for easy apple cake has everything you need: fresh apples, a pecan-studded spiced batter, and a heavenly praline-like frosting. Everyone will swoon when served a slice for dessert, but this cake works just as well as a brunch treat (paired with a cup of coffee!) or as a sweet snack with afternoon tea. Like most fresh apple cakes, it actually tastes better after a day or two. For this recipe, any baking apple will do; but we suggest using pink lady, granny smith, or honeycrisp apples. Get a taste of a Southern fall-favorite dessert when serving up Auntie's Apple Cake this season. Ice cream optional!