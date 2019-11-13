Aunt Vicky's Pecan Tassies
My Aunt Vicky is the premier cook in our large family of Southern cooks. She makes the Southern Living December white cake every year, and it serves as the centerpiece at Christmas Eve dinner. I knew a recipe from her was going to be divine, but I also figured it was probably going to be advanced. Spoiler alert: this recipe is surprisingly easy. I'll admit I wasn't convinced I was doing any of it right until they popped out of the oven, looking like warm, gooey, mini pecan pies. It was a lesson in trusting Aunt Vicky's recipe and all her accompanying footnotes. She graciously agreed to let me share her recipe. Start to finish, these little pecan pie bites took me less than an hour, and I had a full platter to show off at work the next day.