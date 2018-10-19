Is unexpected company on their way? Has a particular someone informed you that your in-laws will be coming by for brunch tomorrow morning after all? We have you covered.This could quite possibly be the easiest casserole we've ever come across. The best part? All you need is a bag of frozen hash browns and a few other staples to make it. Sure, it's a bit retro and relies on those old faithfuls like cream of mushroom soup and Cornflakes, but when you need some simple warm and cheesy goodness to pair with a rotisserie chicken and a kale salad, this casserole is tops. And although we don't recommend freezing it, you can make it up to 24 hours in advance and bake right before serving. Just make sure to sprinkle the cornflakes on top right before putting it in the oven to prevent having soggy cereal on top. And don't forget to call us over when it's ready!