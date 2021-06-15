Atlantic Beach Pie

Rating: Unrated

Some have called this the easiest pie ever. Try your hand at it and see for yourself.

By Anna Theoktisto

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
bake:
20 mins
cool:
1 hr 10 mins
chill:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
With a Saltine cracker crust and whipped cream topping, Bill Smith's Atlantic Beach Pie-inspired by the slices of lemon pie served at the seafood restaurants of his childhood-first broke onto the culinary scene in 2011. Since then, it's become a verifiable staple in the Southern culinary repertoire, particularly well-suited for sweltering summer days.

"Not only is it really good, but absolutely anyone can make it." That's what Bill Smith says about his famed Atlantic Beach Pie. With a salty, buttery crust and a creamy, citrusy custard filling, this pie has certainly earned its place in the hall of fame. With both lemon and lime juice, this pie delivers an explosion of citrus flavor, complemented by the crushed Saltines in the crust and the smooth, silky whipped cream that crowns it all. This pie will last up to 4 days in the fridge; you can make the crust and filling a day before and top with fresh whipped cream and zest just before serving. If you like Key lime pie, you'll love this.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together crushed crackers, melted butter, sugar, and egg white in a medium bowl until combined. Transfer mixture to a 9-inch glass pie plate; firmly press on bottom and sides. Freeze 10 minutes.

  • Bake in preheated oven until crust is lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool slightly, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk together condensed milk and egg yolks until smooth. Whisk in lime juice and lemon juice until combined. Pour lime mixture into warm crust.

  • Bake at 350°F until center is just set, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool 1 hour. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.

  • Beat cream and powdered sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Spread whipped cream topping over chilled pie, leaving about a ½-inch border of custard showing around crust. Garnish with lemon and lime zests, if desired. Pie can be stored, covered, without whipped cream topping, in the refrigerator up to 4 days. Spread with topping just before serving.

