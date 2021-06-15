Atlantic Beach Pie
Some have called this the easiest pie ever. Try your hand at it and see for yourself.
With a Saltine cracker crust and whipped cream topping, Bill Smith's Atlantic Beach Pie-inspired by the slices of lemon pie served at the seafood restaurants of his childhood-first broke onto the culinary scene in 2011. Since then, it's become a verifiable staple in the Southern culinary repertoire, particularly well-suited for sweltering summer days.
"Not only is it really good, but absolutely anyone can make it." That's what Bill Smith says about his famed Atlantic Beach Pie. With a salty, buttery crust and a creamy, citrusy custard filling, this pie has certainly earned its place in the hall of fame. With both lemon and lime juice, this pie delivers an explosion of citrus flavor, complemented by the crushed Saltines in the crust and the smooth, silky whipped cream that crowns it all. This pie will last up to 4 days in the fridge; you can make the crust and filling a day before and top with fresh whipped cream and zest just before serving. If you like Key lime pie, you'll love this.