Asparagus with Eggs and Prosciutto
A new way to enjoy spring asparagus.
In terms of seasonal produce, March symbolizes a turning point, a pivot towards spring that brings us a few favorite seasonal vegetables—like asparagus. Whether you choose green or white asparagus, this vegetable is a welcome sign of spring, and this recipe for Asparagus with Eggs and Prosciutto is a delicious new way to usher in the season.
In this vegetable-forward side, asparagus is the undisputed star. Paired with salty prosciutto and jammy eggs, this asparagus dish would be right at home at brunch, lunch, or dinner. A shower of sweet basil leaves and flaky salt add freshness and texture to the dish. The whole thing is dressed with a punchy maple-Dijon vinaigrette. You'll find us putting this on all our spring salads.
This is a great recipe to prepare in advance and assemble just before serving. You can blanch your asparagus, make the vinaigrette, and soft-boil your eggs all beforehand. Even without the advance preparation, this is such a quick dish to throw together—as an added bonus, it's so pretty that it's sure to impress any crowd.