Asparagus with Eggs and Prosciutto

A new way to enjoy spring asparagus.

By Marianne Williams
Southern Living, March 2022

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

15 mins
15 mins
4
In terms of seasonal produce, March symbolizes a turning point, a pivot towards spring that brings us a few favorite seasonal vegetables—like asparagus. Whether you choose green or white asparagus, this vegetable is a welcome sign of spring, and this recipe for Asparagus with Eggs and Prosciutto is a delicious new way to usher in the season.

In this vegetable-forward side, asparagus is the undisputed star. Paired with salty prosciutto and jammy eggs, this asparagus dish would be right at home at brunch, lunch, or dinner. A shower of sweet basil leaves and flaky salt add freshness and texture to the dish. The whole thing is dressed with a punchy maple-Dijon vinaigrette. You'll find us putting this on all our spring salads.

This is a great recipe to prepare in advance and assemble just before serving. You can blanch your asparagus, make the vinaigrette, and soft-boil your eggs all beforehand. Even without the advance preparation, this is such a quick dish to throw together—as an added bonus, it's so pretty that it's sure to impress any crowd.

Directions

  • Cook trimmed asparagus in salted boiling water until tender-crisp, 2 to 3 minutes for thinner spears or 4 to 5 minutes for thicker spears. Transfer to a bowl of ice water; let stand 1 minute. Drain.

  • Whisk together apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, and maple syrup. Gradually whisk in olive oil until smooth. Whisk in minced shallot.

  • Arrange asparagus on a platter. Top with torn prosciutto and soft-cooked eggs (peeled and halved). Drizzle with dressing; sprinkle with flaky sea salt, black pepper, and fresh basil leaves.

