This bright, creamy soup feels fancy, but it couldn't be easier.

By Liv Dansky

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin

active:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
This pretty green soup tastes fancy, but is surprisingly simple and quick. Fresh asparagus is the star, of course, highlighted by fragrant tarragon and chives, and a splash of cream to round out the richness. When shopping for fresh asparagus, look for spears that are plump and firm with tightly closed tips, a sure sign of freshness and tenderness, no matter the size of the spears. It's best to enjoy asparagus soon after it's harvested, but to help it last a few more days in the fridge after you bring it home, trim a little off the cut ends off the spears so that they can take up water, and then stand them upright in a tall cup or jar with a little cool water in the bottom to keep the ends of the spears damp.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large Dutch oven or pot over medium. Add shallot and garlic; cook, stirring often, until shallot is translucent and garlic is fragrant, about 4 minutes. Add asparagus and tarragon; cook, stirring often, until asparagus is bright green, about 3 minutes. Stir in broth, salt, and pepper; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, undisturbed, until asparagus is tender and flavors meld, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Transfer soup to a blender. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process until smooth, about 45 seconds. Return soup to pot; stir in cream and vinegar. Divide soup evenly among 6 bowls. Garnish bowls with a swirl of cream, chives, and additional tarragon. 

