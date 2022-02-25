Asparagus Soup
This bright, creamy soup feels fancy, but it couldn't be easier.
Recipe Summary
This pretty green soup tastes fancy, but is surprisingly simple and quick. Fresh asparagus is the star, of course, highlighted by fragrant tarragon and chives, and a splash of cream to round out the richness. When shopping for fresh asparagus, look for spears that are plump and firm with tightly closed tips, a sure sign of freshness and tenderness, no matter the size of the spears. It's best to enjoy asparagus soon after it's harvested, but to help it last a few more days in the fridge after you bring it home, trim a little off the cut ends off the spears so that they can take up water, and then stand them upright in a tall cup or jar with a little cool water in the bottom to keep the ends of the spears damp.