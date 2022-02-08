Asparagus Ribbon Crostini
This bright appetizer is perfect for spring parties.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
March marks the start of asparagus season, and we're ushering in the warmer months with all things green and bright. From simple roasted asparagus to Creamy Asparagus Soup, there are so many ways to prepare this early spring veggie. Our Test Kitchen developed this recipe for Asparagus Ribbon Crostini with spring parties in mind.
This quick and easy party appetizer is ready for its close-up. With stunning curls of peeled asparagus and a garnish of lemon zest and torn mint, these asparagus crostini highlight the best fresh produce that the spring has to offer. Since this recipe requires almost no cooking (aside from toasting the baguette slices), it's remarkably easy to assemble in a pinch. For an extra boost of flavor, we infuse the ricotta with Parmesan, lemon zest, and fresh mint, smearing a generous amount of this mixture onto the crostini. From there, top the crostini with the piéce de rèsistance: raw shaved asparagus.
Creating asparagus ribbons may seem fussy, but this technique is shockingly easy to execute. Make asparagus ribbons by shaving the stalks upwards a few times with a Y peeler. Rotate the spears and repeat on the other side.