Asparagus Gratin

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Spring's favorite veggie just got a decadent makeover. This Asparagus Gratin has all the flavors you love in a gratin but with half of the effort. The ingredient list for this gorgeous side dish is surprisingly simple, and it's extremely easy to make (we're talking five minutes of hands-on time easy). This dish is a delicious and fuss-free way to showcase fresh farmers' market asparagus. The asparagus still retains its texture and flavor, but it's swaddled in a cheesy, creamy sauce that is given nice depth by shallot, garlic, and mustard. The sliced shallots standout nicely, adding a wonderful texture and flavor. A tip from the Test Kitchen to keep in mind: Adjust your baking time according to the thickness of your asparagus. Medium or large asparagus work best, because they become crisp-tender within the 15 minutes. That time allows for the sauce to come together and thicken. This delicious asparagus side is the ideal companion to steak and potatoes for at-home date night, and it will be a lasting addition to your Easter sideboard lineup.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F with oven rack about 6 inches from heat.

  • Toss together asparagus and shallot in a 10-inch broiler-safe skillet or 8-inch square broiler-safe baking dish.

  • Stir together cream, mustard, flour, garlic, salt, pepper, and 1/2 cup of the fontina. Pour over asparagus, and using tongs, gently toss to coat asparagus. Top with Parmesan and remaining 1/2 cup fontina, and bake in preheated oven until asparagus is almost tender-crisp and cheese is melted, 10 to 12 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil, and broil until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes more.

