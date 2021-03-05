Asparagus Gratin
Spring’s favorite veggie just got a decadent makeover.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Spring's favorite veggie just got a decadent makeover. This Asparagus Gratin has all the flavors you love in a gratin but with half of the effort. The ingredient list for this gorgeous side dish is surprisingly simple, and it's extremely easy to make (we're talking five minutes of hands-on time easy). This dish is a delicious and fuss-free way to showcase fresh farmers' market asparagus. The asparagus still retains its texture and flavor, but it's swaddled in a cheesy, creamy sauce that is given nice depth by shallot, garlic, and mustard. The sliced shallots standout nicely, adding a wonderful texture and flavor. A tip from the Test Kitchen to keep in mind: Adjust your baking time according to the thickness of your asparagus. Medium or large asparagus work best, because they become crisp-tender within the 15 minutes. That time allows for the sauce to come together and thicken. This delicious asparagus side is the ideal companion to steak and potatoes for at-home date night, and it will be a lasting addition to your Easter sideboard lineup.