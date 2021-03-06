Asparagus Frittata

A beautiful spring brunch is just a few ingredients away.

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

You're less than 10 ingredients and a few minutes of hands-on time away from a beautiful spring brunch. We love using asparagus fresh from the farmers' market whenever we get a chance, and this simple Asparagus Frittata is an incredible way to get a serving of veggies in the morning. Thanks to the addition of mascarpone cheese, this will be the lightest and fluffiest frittata recipe you've ever made. Plus, the mascarpone makes this dish extra creamy. This Asparagus Frittata is a master class in achieving a multitude of textures and flavors in each bite. The sliced asparagus, leeks, and garlic add a nice depth of earthy flavor, while the asparagus on top stays crunchy and al dente. This Asparagus Frittata is quick and easy enough for beginners to make but pretty enough for Mama to join for brunch. A tip straight from the Test Kitchen: You don't have to whisk the mascarpone mixture until smooth—if there are still lumps, they will just be a pleasant pop of creaminess in the finished product!

  • Heat oven to 375°F. Thinly slice half of asparagus crosswise to equal about 1 cup, and leave remaining asparagus whole.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a 10-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add whole asparagus, and cook, turning occasionally, until tender-crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove whole asparagus from skillet, and set aside.

  • Reduce heat to medium, and add leek, garlic, sliced asparagus, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1 teaspoon of the oil to skillet, and cook, stirring often, until leek is tender and translucent, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove skillet from heat, add remaining 2 teaspoons oil, and stir to coat skillet, including sides.

  • Whisk together mascarpone, eggs, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until thoroughly combined (okay to have small lumps).  

  • Add eggs to skillet, and give it 1 quick stir to incorporate leek mixture into egg mixture. Place whole asparagus evenly on top of egg mixture. Sprinkle top with grated Parmesan. Bake in preheated oven until eggs are set in the middle, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven, sprinkle with dill or chives, and serve immediately. 

