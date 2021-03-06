You're less than 10 ingredients and a few minutes of hands-on time away from a beautiful spring brunch. We love using asparagus fresh from the farmers' market whenever we get a chance, and this simple Asparagus Frittata is an incredible way to get a serving of veggies in the morning. Thanks to the addition of mascarpone cheese, this will be the lightest and fluffiest frittata recipe you've ever made. Plus, the mascarpone makes this dish extra creamy. This Asparagus Frittata is a master class in achieving a multitude of textures and flavors in each bite. The sliced asparagus, leeks, and garlic add a nice depth of earthy flavor, while the asparagus on top stays crunchy and al dente. This Asparagus Frittata is quick and easy enough for beginners to make but pretty enough for Mama to join for brunch. A tip straight from the Test Kitchen: You don't have to whisk the mascarpone mixture until smooth—if there are still lumps, they will just be a pleasant pop of creaminess in the finished product!