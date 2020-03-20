Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs

Spring's bright, fresh vegetables don't need heavy sauces to dress them up—they are best served with a light adornment so that their natural tastes can shine through. In this easy, 25-minute recipe for asparagus, a stress-free cheese sauce is made by simmering heavy cream until thickened, then stirring in Parmesan cheese. A word of advice: this cheese sauce for asparagus will set up if left to cool, so you want to keep it warm if you are not serving it right away. The asparagus should also be served almost immediately after broiling, or it will turn an ugly dark green if allowed to sit too long. Headed to the farmers' market for fresh produce, including asparagus? Get there early for the freshest picks. Don't buy stalks that look dried out, shriveled, or look less than fresh. And don't let fresh asparagus waste away in your fridge! It's best the first few days after it's purchased. Check out these recipes for inspiration. Snap off any hard ends and trim feathery tips before you start cooking. That way, the asparagus will be ready to eat as soon as it's cooked.