Arthur Lou Tart
Greg Collier shares his grandmother's tart recipe.
Gallery
In Charlotte, North Carolina, Subrina and Greg Collier have transformed the local dining scene and manifested a vision that uplifts Black chefs beyond the city limits. Their lauded Charlotte restaurant, Leah & Louise, opened in 2020; the "modern juke joint" pays homage to the South and the ingredients that make up the Black culinary canon. "The older I became in this industry, the more I understood that everybody has a space," Subrina Collier says. "So I created one that everybody can participate in, but it's rooted in Black foodways."
The Arthur Lou Tart is a prime example of the Colliers' celebratory, reverent spirit. Vibrant in flavor and color, this dessert is a modern play off the oatmeal cookies and Tang that Greg's late granny Arthur Louise Prewitt would give him as a snack. With an oatmeal piecrust, orange custard, Swiss ginger meringue, and sliced fruit on top, the Arthur Lou Tart is a guaranteed showstopper. This dessert is layered and elegant—a true pastry marvel that you can recreate at home. Top the tart with whatever fruit is in season, or serve it as is.