Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Bring chicken stock to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-low. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add garlic and onion. Cook, stirring often, until onion is translucent, about 4 minutes. Add rice, and cook, stirring constantly, until rice is lightly toasted, about 2 minutes. Add white wine, and cook, stirring often, until wine is completely absorbed, about 3 minutes. Add hot chicken stock to rice mixture, ½ cup at a time, and cook, stirring often until stock is completely absorbed before adding more, about 15 minutes total. Add heavy cream and sour cream, and cook, stirring constantly, until mixture is creamy and rice is tender, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in cheese, thyme, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Pour rice mixture onto prepared baking sheet, and spread in an even layer. Chill rice mixture, uncovered, until cold, about 1 hour.