Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce
A fried ball of risotto and cheese makes for a delicious appetizer.
A staple of Italian cuisine, arancini are risotto balls that are breaded and fried. Arancini are often made with leftover rice or risotto, but in this recipe, we're walking you through the process from start to finish, providing a simple risotto recipe that results in gorgeous arancini. Our Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce makes a fantastic starter or hors d'oeuvres for an Italian feast.
It all starts with ultra-creamy, silky risotto, which gets a little tang from the addition of sour cream. This risotto is meant to be formed into balls and deep-fried, but you can even serve the creamy rice all on its own—just plate the risotto after adding the Parmesan, thyme, salt, and pepper instead of chilling, breading, and frying.
Chilling the risotto makes it easier to shape into balls. After shaping, the arancini can be refrigerated for up a day before frying, or frozen for up to a month. When adding the arancini to the frying oil, place it on a slotted spoon and gently lower the spoon down into the oil—dropping it into the pot will result in hot oil splashing everywhere. Serve this arancini alongside our Pomodoro Dipping Sauce.